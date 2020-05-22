Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 239,151 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $54,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

