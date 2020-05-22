Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) COO Eric T. Langevin Sells 874 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) COO Eric T. Langevin sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $80,897.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,849.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KAI opened at $94.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.33 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Kadant’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti raised shares of Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

