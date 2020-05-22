Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.12. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. Stepan has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $261,051 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Stepan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Stepan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Stepan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Stepan by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

