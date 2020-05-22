Short Interest in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Rises By 19.5%

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Skechers USA news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,714,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,475. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Skechers USA by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Skechers USA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Skechers USA by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,627,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
