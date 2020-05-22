Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 116,584 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,001,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $58,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $69,498,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,620,000 after acquiring an additional 653,708 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,475,000 after acquiring an additional 651,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 586.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 695,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 594,419 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

CUZ stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.