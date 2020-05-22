First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of IPG Photonics worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 584.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $155.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.56. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $166.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.48.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $2,276,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,513,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,443,655.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,055 shares of company stock worth $7,186,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

