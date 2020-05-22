First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 70,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

FLS stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

