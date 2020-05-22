First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 864,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,354 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,637,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Carnival by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Carnival from $37.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.95. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

