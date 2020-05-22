Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,749 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Icon were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,470,000 after purchasing an additional 48,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Icon by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after purchasing an additional 235,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Icon by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 798,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICLR opened at $164.39 on Friday. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

