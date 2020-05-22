Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Bell Bank increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 408 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.06. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Berenberg Bank cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.54.

In related news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,838. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.