Comerica Bank Purchases 1,342 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Griffon worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,673,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Griffon by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Griffon by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,776.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $16.45 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Griffon had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $566.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.