Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North American Management Corp lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 61,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,790,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,545,000 after purchasing an additional 182,962 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

PFF stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

