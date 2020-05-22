Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.28

Zadar Ventures Ltd (CVE:ZAD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 50250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market cap of $5.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.

About Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for lithium and uranium deposits. The company holds an option to acquire interests in the East Boundary mineral claims that covers an area of 1,888 hectares located in Northern British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle; and Whiskey Gap project located in Alberta.

