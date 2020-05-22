Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $228.20

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $228.20 and last traded at $227.95, with a volume of 15894318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.06 and its 200-day moving average is $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,456. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

