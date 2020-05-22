UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $2,285,543.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,403,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,553,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,498 shares of company stock worth $22,591,027. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

