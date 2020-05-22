TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Update

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA opened at $0.57 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

TGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,086,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 300,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,116,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

