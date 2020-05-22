UBS Group AG Sells 19,328 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,582 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,328 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

