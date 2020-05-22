UBS Group AG Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.52% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,031.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

