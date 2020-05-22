UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 812,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd alerts:

NYSE JTA opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd (NYSE:JTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Ttl Rtrn Strtgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.