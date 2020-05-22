UBS Group AG Has $5.95 Million Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,941 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NULV opened at $26.74 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91.

