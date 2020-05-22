Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after purchasing an additional 409,830 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,353,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 306,269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 2.01. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $46.06.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.18 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Research analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

