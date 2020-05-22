Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $140,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,595. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAXN opened at $76.56 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,552.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.