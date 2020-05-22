Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $168,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,620,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42.

