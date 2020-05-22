Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 12,020 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GO. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NYSE GO opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 15,727 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $602,658.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,666.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $60,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,617,277 shares of company stock worth $578,365,971 over the last ninety days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

