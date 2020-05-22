Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $200,000 Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 56.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 44,486 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PE. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $95,234,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,372,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,332,000. 62.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PE stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.15. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

