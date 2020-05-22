Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,295,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,417,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 57,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Also, Director James C. Cherry purchased 19,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $196,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,919.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $665,950. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.