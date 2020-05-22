Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 22.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 23.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $269.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.69. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.70.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

