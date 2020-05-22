Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 37,712 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,712 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 404,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,631,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 137,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

NMRK opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $643.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Newmark Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

