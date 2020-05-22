American International Group Inc. Has $701,000 Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,476 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 811.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education Inc has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

