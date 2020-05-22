Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MHI opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

