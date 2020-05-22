Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $744.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 480.29%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $42,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $639,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,392 shares of company stock valued at $540,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

