Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,878,000 after acquiring an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,735,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after acquiring an additional 723,056 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

