Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 17,585 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,585 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Triumph Group worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,554,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 100,847 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Triumph Group from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. Triumph Group Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $29.38.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

