Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,990 Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Westwood Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter.

In related news, Vice Chairman Susan M. Byrne acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,386.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Susan M. Byrne acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $27,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,209.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

