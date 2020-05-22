Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Universal Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,187.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 270,656 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 7,143.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULH. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $382.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

