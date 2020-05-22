American International Group Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 951,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,714,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.20. Workiva Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

