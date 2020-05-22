TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.