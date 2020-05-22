American International Group Inc. Has $710,000 Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Central Garden & Pet worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $15,687,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.40. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.