TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 649,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMTD shares. Citigroup lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

