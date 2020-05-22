American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gentherm by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,395,000.

Shares of THRM opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

