American International Group Inc. Sells 2,656 Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 5,736 shares of company stock worth $94,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.06. Epizyme Inc has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.