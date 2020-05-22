American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of TowneBank worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOWN shares. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TowneBank stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.20.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

