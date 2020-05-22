American International Group Inc. Sells 1,308 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sykes Enterprises worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,994,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 968,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 199,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 55,315.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

SYKE stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $156,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

