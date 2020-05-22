American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Argo Group worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,993,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

In other Argo Group news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $82,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss purchased 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,515 shares of company stock worth $307,065.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

