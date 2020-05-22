American International Group Inc. Has $718,000 Holdings in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Inovalon by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 796,782 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Inovalon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,473,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inovalon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Inovalon by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 893,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inovalon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INOV opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INOV shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

