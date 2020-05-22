American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 5,495.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 981,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Renasant by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Renasant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Renasant by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Renasant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). Renasant had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $144.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other news, Director Richard Heyer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,294.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,320. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.