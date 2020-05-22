American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,293 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 39,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $24.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The company had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Sullivan Marianne purchased 85,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $558,387.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,028 shares in the company, valued at $635,533.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 164,957 shares of company stock worth $1,109,315 and have sold 2,254 shares worth $44,257. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

