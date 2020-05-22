American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 938.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 406,651 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other James River Group news, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,338. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,939 shares of company stock worth $1,091,635 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JRVR opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

