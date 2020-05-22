American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AtriCure by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 770.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,800,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,169,280. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

AtriCure stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.78. AtriCure Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

