American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hostess Brands worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

TWNK opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.81. Hostess Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

